ChatGPT is rating faces – here’s the prompt everyone’s using

Looking for a 30-second distraction that turns into five minutes of staring at your own face?

There’s a new ChatGPT prompt doing the rounds, and it’s turning quick selfies into surprisingly detailed “face reports”

If your brain’s still buffering after the weekend, this is about as low-effort as it gets.

People have started using ChatGPT as a kind of on-demand facial analysis tool – upload a photo, drop in a prompt, and it spits back a structured breakdown of your face like it’s writing notes for a shoot.

We’re talking symmetry, proportions, bone structure, skin, eyes, jawline – all packaged neatly with strengths, softer critique, and a few practical suggestions. Hair direction, grooming tweaks, even posture and lighting tips if you’re lucky.

It’s the tone that’s doing the heavy lifting. Not overly nice, not brutal either. Just grounded enough to feel like someone actually looked at you properly, instead of guessing.

And yes, there’s usually a score.

Most people seem to land in that 7.5 to 8.3 range – which feels… intentional. High enough to keep things flattering, low enough to feel “real”. It gives the whole thing a slightly data-driven edge, even though it’s still just pattern recognition wrapped in clean formatting.

Which is kind of the point.

It feels like insight. Like something you can tweak or work with, rather than just a vibe. And that’s why people are eating it up – it turns something subjective into something that looks structured and actionable.

Is it scientifically accurate? Not really. Is it a weirdly compelling way to kill five minutes between emails? Absolutely.

If you’re curious (or just procrastinating), this is the prompt everyone’s using:

PROMPT:

Create a minimal, editorial-style facial analysis report based on this image. Focus on clear visual structure, balanced critique (strengths and areas for improvement), and practical styling suggestions. Avoid exaggerated scoring or overly harsh judgments. Keep the tone grounded and observational rather than absolute.