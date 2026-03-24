OpenAI ends Sora, Disney pulls $1B investment

The digital curtain falls on Sora.

OpenAI abruptly announced the shutdown of its AI video platform, a tool launched just over a year ago that promised to turn ideas into hyperreal motion.

While the company offered no official reason, the decision sends immediate shockwaves through Hollywood, severing a landmark deal with Disney.

The entertainment giant had been poised to inject $1 billion into the venture, planning to let fans generate videos with beloved Marvel and Pixar characters. Now, those plans are scrapped.

Disney confirmed the partnership’s end, stating they will continue exploring AI responsibly.

The closure marks a stunning reversal for a technology that had raised both creative hopes and existential alarms across the industry.