The Who’s Roger Daltrey Knighted by Prince William

Sir Roger Daltrey has a ring to it.

In a regal ceremony at Windsor Castle, the voice of a generation traded rock anthems for royal honours.

Sir Roger Daltrey, the iconic frontman of The Who, was knighted by Prince William on Wednesday.

The accolade recognises a lifetime of seismic musical influence, from ‘My Generation’ to the band’s recent farewell tour, and decades of philanthropic dedication.

Daltrey, 81, humbly framed the honour as a victory for the Teenage Cancer Trust, the charity he has tirelessly championed.

“For a kid like me, achieving this, it’s a dream,” reflected the singer, who rose from postwar London streets to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

He now stands alongside fellow knighted legends McCartney, Jagger, and John, his gilded title a testament to a roaring life in service of both art and compassion.

