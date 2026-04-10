Johnny Marr joins Pet Shop Boys for a night of deep cuts

The former Smiths guitarist helped resurrect three rarities, including two live debuts, at the Electric Ballroom.

Pet Shop Boys, mid-residency of deep cuts at London’s Electric Ballroom, welcomed a ghost from synth-pop’s past: Johnny Marr.

The former Smiths guitarist ambled onstage to resurrect three rarities, sending the crowd into digital ecstasy.

Together, they played ‘The Truck Driver and His Mate’ for the first time since 2002, then delivered jaw-dropping live debuts of ‘I Didn’t Get Where I Am Today’ and the never-before-heard ‘Up Against It.’

It was a reunion thirty years in the making. Marr and the duo famously formed the supergroup Electronic in the late ‘80s, and Marr has peppered PSB albums ever since.

“Love and thanks to Pet Shop Boys,” Marr wrote online, sharing a pre-gig selfie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Marr (@johnnymarrgram)

The five-night “Obscure” residency is a love letter to B-sides and forgotten gems.