Morrissey Severs Ties with The Smiths’ Legacy

Citing health and hostility, the singer offloads his legacy in a bid for peace.

In a dramatic and deeply personal move, iconic singer Morrissey has announced the sale of his entire stake in The Smiths, declaring himself “burnt out” by decades of “malicious associations” with former bandmates.

The announcement, made via a post titled “A Soul for Sale” on his official website, offers “any interested party/investor” the chance to acquire his rights to the band’s name, artwork, merchandise, songs, recordings, and publishing.

Morrissey cited emotional exhaustion and a desire to protect his health as driving factors, stating, “I would now like to live disassociated from those who wish me nothing but ill-will and destruction.”

The sale, however, is shrouded in uncertainty: contact attempts via the provided Gmail address failed, and industry experts question the legitimacy and feasibility of such an unconventional, publicly advertised disposal of one of music’s most valuable catalogs.

This decision culminates years of public feuding with guitarist Johnny Marr, including a rejected reunion tour offer and disputes over trademark rights.

The news arrives as Morrissey prepares for a solo North American tour, a venture fans approach with caution given his history of cancellations.