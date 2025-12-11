Tom Silvagni named after conviction as suppression order lifts

TV star Jo Bailey was seen softly sobbing in court as her son, Tom Silvagni, was revealed and convicted of rape.

Victoria’s most closely guarded court case has finally been unmasked. Tom Silvagni, youngest son of AFL legend Stephen Silvagni and brother of St Kilda star Jack Silvagni, has been publicly named after being found guilty of rape.

The 23-year-old was convicted last Friday of twice raping a woman at his parents’ Balwyn North home in January 2023, following a two-week trial that until now could only refer to him as a man from a “high-profile family.”

A suite of suppression orders kept his name out of headlines for over a year, fuelling whispers that the justice system was protecting another sporting dynasty.

That ended Thursday, when County Court Judge Andrew Palmer ruled the curtain of secrecy had run its course. Silvagni appeared via video link in prison greens, alone – his parents, who attended every day of the trial, notably absent.

Judge Palmer revealed the identity suppression had originally been granted on medical grounds. Psychiatric evidence warned that public exposure during the trial could render Silvagni unable to meaningfully participate in his own defence.

“It can’t go on forever,” Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Ruddle KC told the court, pushing back against a last-minute bid for more time to argue that naming him would endanger his safety.

The judge agreed, noting authorities carry a statutory duty of care once he is in custody.

Silvagni’s reaction was instant and visceral, grabbing his head and leaning back in shock – a replay of the moment the jury delivered its verdict days earlier.

His mother, former Sale of the Century co-host Jo Silvagni (formerly Jo Bailey), sobbed quietly as the foreperson announced the guilty findings.

The court heard that the victim had been socialising at the Silvagni home and later had consensual sex with another man in a guest room.

After he left, she said Silvagni entered the darkened room, impersonated the previous man, and sexually assaulted her.

She told the jury she recognised him by “his voice, long hair and silhouette.”

Silvagni denied ever entering the room, arguing it was a case of mistaken identity.

Judge Gregory Lyon previously told the court a term of imprisonment “must be imposed,” rejecting a request to extend his bail.

With the suppression order now lifted and no last-minute Supreme Court appeal lodged, Silvagni’s identity is officially public.

Pre-sentence hearings are set for Friday, with Silvagni facing an estimated five to twelve years behind bars, depending on whether the two rape convictions are served concurrently or cumulatively.

This hearing marks the next chapter in a case that has gripped Melbourne, reigniting debate over secrecy, privilege, and public trust in the justice system.