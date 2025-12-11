Alex G illuminates 2026 with Expansive ‘Headlights’ World Tour

Comin’ to a venue near you!

The enigmatic Alex G is taking his acclaimed new album, Headlights, on a sprawling global journey throughout 2026.

Following festival appearances from Auckland to Coachella, the cult artist will launch a major North American tour this spring.

The run promises intimate two-night engagements in Pacific Northwest hubs like Portland and Seattle, alongside stops in cities from Sacramento to Las Vegas.

True to form, the tour carries a purpose beyond music: a partnership with PLUS1 will direct a portion of every ticket to youth support services.

Fans eager to secure seats for these coveted shows can access an artist pre-sale starting December 16th, with general tickets following on December 18th.

Dates

02/05 – Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival

02/07 – Gold Coast, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/08 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/09 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

02/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre

02/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/14 – Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/15 – Perth, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/19 – Tokyo, JP @ EX THEATER

02/20 – Osaka, JP @ UMEDA CLUB QUATTRO

04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

04/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio BB

04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

05/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

05/08 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

05/10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/15 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

05/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl