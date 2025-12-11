Alex G illuminates 2026 with Expansive ‘Headlights’ World Tour

Comin’ to a venue near you!
The enigmatic Alex G is taking his acclaimed new album, Headlights, on a sprawling global journey throughout 2026.
Following festival appearances from Auckland to Coachella, the cult artist will launch a major North American tour this spring.
The run promises intimate two-night engagements in Pacific Northwest hubs like Portland and Seattle, alongside stops in cities from Sacramento to Las Vegas.
True to form, the tour carries a purpose beyond music: a partnership with PLUS1 will direct a portion of every ticket to youth support services.
Fans eager to secure seats for these coveted shows can access an artist pre-sale starting December 16th, with general tickets following on December 18th.
Dates
02/05 – Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival
02/07 – Gold Coast, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/08 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/09 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
02/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre
02/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/14 – Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/15 – Perth, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/19 – Tokyo, JP @ EX THEATER
02/20 – Osaka, JP @ UMEDA CLUB QUATTRO
04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
04/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio BB
04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
05/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
05/08 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
05/10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/15 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
05/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl