Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas concerts due to health challenges

Dolly Parton has announced she’s postponing her six scheduled December shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, citing “health challenges” that have disrupted her rehearsals.

The country legend, 79, shared the news directly with fans on Instagram. “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,” she wrote. “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Parton reassured fans that nothing life-threatening is going on. “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” she said. “But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures in life.”

The mini-residency was set for December 4–13, coinciding with the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. These would have marked Parton’s first Vegas shows since 1993. Tickets for the original dates will be honored for the rescheduled shows, which haven’t been announced yet, and refunds are available.

“I love you and thank you for understanding,” Parton signed off. While fans will have to wait a little longer to see her live, it’s clear the country icon is taking the time she needs to get “show ready.”