Madonna was roasted online over Paris Fashion Week outfit

The internet has apparently forgotten who Madonna is.

The Queen of Pop sparked another wave of online debate this week after stepping out in Paris wearing a sheer blue minidress, fishnet tights and a metallic silver jacket on her way to the Saint Laurent after-party during Paris Fashion Week.

Naturally, the internet had opinions.

Some critics labelled the outfit “embarrassing”, with one commenter claiming Madonna “just wanna be 25 again”, while others joked the ultra-short dress looked more like “a long shirt” than an actual dress.

But the backlash was matched by fans defending the pop icon just as passionately. “That’s f’n Madonna… that’s a living Queen,” wrote one supporter, while another pointed out, “She knows exactly what she’s doing.”

Madonna, 67, turning heads as she steps out in a blue dress in Paris pic.twitter.com/gamqCWmx8m — TaraBull (@TaraBull) June 24, 2026

The reality is that Madonna has spent more than four decades making headlines by refusing to dress, perform or behave according to anyone else’s expectations.

Every few years the internet seems surprised she’s still doing exactly that.

And she didn’t appear remotely bothered by the discourse.

After leaving the Ritz Paris, Madonna headed straight to the Saint Laurent after-party, where she joined Charli XCX behind the DJ decks as part of the Paris Fashion Week celebrations.

The appearance also arrives just days before the release of Confessions II, Madonna’s fifteenth studio album, due out on July 3.

Whether people loved the outfit or hated it almost feels beside the point.

Madonna wore what she wanted, ignored the commentary and spent the rest of the night partying in Paris with Charli XCX.