Post Malone takes another onstage tumble in India

Posty vs. Gravity once again.

On tour, Post Malone’s music isn’t the only thing making an impact.

During a performance in Guwahati, India, the singer took another literal fall while descending stairs to greet fans during ‘Sunflower.’

@tmz Post Malone took a whole journey down the stairs mid-show in India 👀 slipping, sliding, and tumbling! Full story at the link in bio. ♬ original sound – TMZ

Security quickly helped him up, and a seemingly unharmed Malone continued with the show.

The tumble continues a notable, and often painful, pattern: a summer slip in Arizona, a 2022 plunge through a trap door in St. Louis that bruised his ribs, and a minor trip in Orlando earlier this year.

Each incident is magnified by the hundreds of phone cameras documenting every tour moment.

Fans and observers largely attribute the spills not to intoxication, he was notably holding just a red Solo cup, but to a blend of enthusiastic showmanship, his penchant for performing barefoot, and perhaps an endearing dose of clumsiness.

He is scheduled to perform next at Saudi Arabia’s Soundstorm Festival, where fans will be watching his footing as closely as his vocals.