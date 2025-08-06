This iPhone hack is the Shazam of anything you point your camera at – goodbye googling

The iPhone Camera hack that turns you into a walking encyclopedia (and it’s so easy, even your Dad could use it)

We all love pretending we’re the chill, worldly solo traveller — soaking up the vibes in Europe, sipping €4 wine, and totally knowing what we’re looking at.

But let’s be honest: half the time we’re just pointing our cameras at old buildings and muttering, “Pretty sure that’s…Roman?”

Enter the iPhone 16’s Visual Look Up feature — a low-key game-changer that basically turns your camera into a digital tour guide, research assistant, and travel translator in one tap.

How to use Visual Look Up on iPhone

All you have to do is head to Settings, turn on Visual Intelligence, and boom: point your lens at that mysterious statue or French menu, and your phone literally tells you what you’re looking at.

It’s like Shazam for landmarks. Or Google Lens… but finally useful.

Tested it on some art at home? Check. Already dreaming of casually ID’ing obscure gothic cathedrals in Italy next month? Absolutely. No more awkward Googling “pink dome building Florence?”

If you’re a solo traveller, or just want a lil dose of museum knowledge without cracking a guidebook, this is the hack.

iPhone: 1. Tourist confusion: 0.