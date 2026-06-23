Five Eyes warns AI-powered cyber attacks could be just months away

Five Eyes Are Better Than Two

Powerful AI model shutdowns, national security risks and warnings of future cyberattacks.

The leaders of the global cybersecurity alliance Five Eyes released an official warning on June 22, issuing an urgent call to proceed with caution when using newly emerging frontier AI models.

“AI is not a future consideration – it is already here.”

The group focused on the double-edged nature of AI in cybersecurity, stating: “It lowers barriers for malicious actors and increases the speed and complexity of attacks, shrinking the window between vulnerability discovery and exploitation… At the same time, AI offers powerful tools to strengthen defence.”

The agency argues that the only way for businesses to overcome these emerging threats is by treating cyber risks as core business risks and planning well beyond current baseline protective measures.

This urgency stems from the fact that “the rapid pace of frontier AI development means cyber risk assumptions can become outdated in months, not years.”

According to Five Eyes, five practical actions can help reduce operational and financial risk:

Reduce the attack surface by limiting unnecessary system access.

Accelerate patching processes to reduce windows of vulnerability.

Address legacy systems that are no longer supported.

Limit identity and access privileges for critical systems.

Test response plans before incidents occur.

Beyond this, the agency advised businesses and leaders to use AI to strengthen their own defences, noting that it can “detect vulnerabilities earlier, improve software quality, monitor unusual behaviour and respond faster to incidents.”

The warning comes just a week after the US government reportedly removed access to Anthropic’s highly anticipated AI models, Claude Mythos and Fable, after classifying them as potential national security risks, adding to growing concerns about the uncharted territory of advanced AI.

“Cyber resilience is not an IT issue – it is central to operational continuity and market trust.”