Your stage under a glass sky.
A cornerstone of Brunswick’s cultural life, the Brunswick Ballroom is where history and modern energy collide.
Housed in a former 1920s hat factory, its stunning stained-glass domes and plush velvet curtains create a dramatic backdrop for an eclectic mix of live music, from rock and jazz to cabaret.
The venue’s superb sound and intimate vibe make every performance feel special, whether you’re discovering a new artist or seeing a seasoned pro.
With a lively public bar and a commitment to quality acts, it’s an essential destination for anyone seeking an authentic Melbourne music experience.
Brunswick Ballroom
📍 314 Sydney Rd, Brunswick
🌐 brunswickballroom.com.au