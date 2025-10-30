Your stage under a glass sky.

A cornerstone of Brunswick’s cultural life, the Brunswick Ballroom is where history and modern energy collide.

Housed in a former 1920s hat factory, its stunning stained-glass domes and plush velvet curtains create a dramatic backdrop for an eclectic mix of live music, from rock and jazz to cabaret.

The venue’s superb sound and intimate vibe make every performance feel special, whether you’re discovering a new artist or seeing a seasoned pro.

With a lively public bar and a commitment to quality acts, it’s an essential destination for anyone seeking an authentic Melbourne music experience.

Brunswick Ballroom

📍 314 Sydney Rd, Brunswick

🌐 brunswickballroom.com.au