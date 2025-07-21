Johnny Depp, Ridley Scott, and Mechanical Cake team up to bring a dark new world to life with HYDE

The creator of HYDE, says it’s a rare chance to bring a big, bold project straight from the makers to the fans

Big news for graphic novel and movie fans alike: Johnny Depp and legendary director Ridley Scott have joined forces with Mechanical Cake’s Jesse Negron to launch a fresh new entertainment project called HYDE.

Unlike the endless remakes and sequels flooding the scene, this one’s an original, and all three are co-owners, which means we’re in for something truly special.

HYDE dives into the darker side of the classic Robert Louis Stevenson tale, imagining a world where Mr. Hyde has won the battle against Dr. Jekyll. Free from his good side, Hyde rules the underground sewers of London, using a twisted serum to create more “Hydes” in his image. The story unfolds over two volumes, packed with more than 200 pages each, filled with gritty, intense chapters that promise a wild ride.

Johnny Depp isn’t just lending his name, he’s deeply involved in shaping Hyde’s character and the whole project. “It’s insane and beautiful to receive that trust from Ridley,” Depp said, clearly stoked to be part of this creative adventure. Ridley Scott, who’s known for building unforgettable worlds, called the idea “a no-brainer” after seeing the concept pitch.

Jesse Negron, the mastermind behind HYDE, put it simply: “This is an incredible opportunity to build a studio-level project that goes directly from the creators to the audience, with no filters in between.” It’s a chance to break free from the usual Hollywood machinery and deliver something raw and real.

The team behind HYDE is stacked with talent: writers Jesse Negron and Joe Matsumoto, editor Dave Elliott (a comic book veteran), and artists Gary Erskine and Chris Weston. Behind the scenes, industry pros from Scott Free, Infinitum Nihil, and Mechanical Cake are steering the ship to make sure this thing runs smoothly.

And here’s the best bit, HYDE is launching at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Attendees can grab an exclusive collectible HYDE ashcan preview at the panel “HYDE: When the Worlds of Graphic Novels and Movies Collide” in Hall H on Thursday afternoon. Plus, the ashcan will be available to download for free on Mechanical Cake’s website, along with other cool swag at the HYDE booth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mechanical Cake (@mechanicalcaketv)

The first chapter of the HYDE graphic novel drops this Halloween and is already up for pre-order at mechanicalcake.com – or you can bag it in person at Comic-Con.

If you’re into dark, original storytelling with top-tier talent behind it, HYDE is about to be your new obsession. Keep an eye on this one here.