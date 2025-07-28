[gtranslate]
Anne Rice’s immortal universe expands with The Vampire Lestat and Talamasca trailers debut at SDCC 2025

by Tammy Moir

by Tammy Moir

Lestat goes glam rock and the supernatural gets bureaucratic in AMC’s growing gothic empire

Things got decidedly dark at San Diego Comic-Con as AMC dropped major updates on Anne Rice’s ever-expanding Immortal Universe.

First up: Interview with the Vampire is officially getting a Season 3 revamp – literally. Retitled The Vampire Lestat, the next chapter sees Sam Reid’s charismatic bloodsucker trade brooding mansions for the spotlight as a glam rock star, adapting Rice’s second book in the series.

The returning cast includes Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, and Eric Bogosian, with a wave of new faces: Jennifer Ehle joins as Lestat’s mother Gabriella, Christopher Heyerdahl as the ancient Marius, and Ella Ballentine as cult favourite Baby Jenks.

But that’s not all – fans also got their first look at Talamasca: The Secret Order, a spinoff diving into the clandestine group that keeps tabs on vampires, witches, and other dark forces.

The series stars Nicholas Denton, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, William Fichtner, and Jason Schwartzman, along with Eric Bogosian reprising his role as Molloy.

Watch the new trailers now and get ready to re-enter Rice’s haunting world with The Vampire Lestat, and Talamasca: The Secret Order in 2026 via AMC.

