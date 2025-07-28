INXS relive the night they conquered Wembley in new behind-the-scenes special

Go behind the scenes of one of Australia’s greatest Wembley concerts of all time

Coming to 7plus on 10 August, INXS Live at Wembley offers an exclusive backstage pass to one of rock’s most legendary performances.

Narrated by Michael Usher, the special revisits the band’s iconic 1991 Wembley Stadium show, where 72,000 fans witnessed Michael Hutchence and co. at the absolute height of their powers.

Told song by song, the film features fresh interviews with Jon Farriss and Kirk Pengilly as they reflect on the concert’s energy, emotion, and significance.

From pre-show nerves to backstage madness – and a 2,000-person guest list – they share the untold moments that led up to INXS owning the world’s most famous stadium.

“It was just another stadium show… or was it?” says Pengilly. “It was an unforgettable, electrifying night.”

Whether you’re a diehard fan or new to the magic, this is essential viewing.

Stream INXS Live at Wembley on 7plus from August 10 and relive the night that made history.