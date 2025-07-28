Live From Happy Superstar Session Mini Doc with IXARAS and Dave Jenkins JR

IXARAS links up with Dave Jenkins Jr for an indie-pop masterclass in our adidas-backed Superstar Session

18-year-old indie-pop prodigy IXARAS is fast becoming one of the most exciting new acts in Australia. With heart-on-sleeve storytelling, infectious hooks, and undeniable musical chops, her sound captures the mess, magic, and melancholy of growing up and falling in love.

Fresh off her latest single Do U Like Girls?, IXARAS stepped into Happy HQ for a Live From Happy Superstar Session, this time alongside producer, musician, and all-round legend Dave Jenkins JR.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

In less than 12 hours, the duo walked into the studio with nothing and walked out with Fabric—a fully-formed indie pop gem, made in real time with cameras rolling.

This is the behind-the-scenes look at Live From Happy: Superstar Sessions, powered by adidas Originals, an artist-first series giving musicians the space to do what they do best.

Check out the BTS mini-doc and watch the creative process unfold.

Massive thanks to adidas Originals for supporting the session.