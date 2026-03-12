Pearl Jams’ Mike McCready unveils rock opera and graphic novel ‘Farewell to Seasons’ two decades in the making

Pearl Jam guitarist dives into a two-decade labor of love with a rock opera and graphic novel set in ‘80s-’90s Seattle.

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready has officially stepped into solo territory with a project two decades in the making.

On March 12, 2026, he announced Farewell to Seasons, a “graphic album” that blends a full rock opera with a companion graphic novel published by Z2 Comics.

The ambitious project is a “historical fantasy” set in the 1980s and 90s Seattle music scene, a tribute to the creativity, community, and chaos that gave rise to grunge.

At its center is fictional musician David Williams (sometimes John Alex in early workshops), a figure who embodies the highs, lows, and fragility of a city on the verge of a cultural explosion.

The story doesn’t shy away from the era’s heartbreak, asking the heavy question: “Was it worth it?”

Musically, Farewell to Seasons presents 11 original tracks written and performed by McCready himself, some featuring his own vocals.

Fans got an early taste in late 2025, when he debuted five tracks live in Seattle, including the title track, ‘Queen of the Season’, and the emotional ‘Crying Moon’, written in memory of his late friend Chris Cornell.

The full release lands on October 6, 2026. The deluxe edition includes a 12×12 hardcover graphic novel and the soundtrack on Rain City yellow vinyl, while a platinum edition – limited to 500 signed copies – features Elliot Bay green vinyl, exclusive posters, and a replica ticket to a fictional show from the story.

McCready has been shaping this project since the early 2000s, evolving a script into a full musical and visual experience.

With Farewell to Seasons, he finally captures the spirit of an era that shaped him – and grunge – while giving fans something entirely new to dive into.

Check it out here.