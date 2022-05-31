Rapper Vince Staples has a new collab with Z2 Comics

Z2’s latest collision with music sees a collab with rapper Vince Staples on a new comic book project Limbo Beach.

Limbo Beach is shaping up to be a classic tale of growing up and figuring out who you are, but with an edge, think Lord of the Flies meets The Warriors.

Best known for albums Summertime ’06, Prima Donna, and his most recent release Ramona Park Broke My Heart, critically-acclaimed rapper Vince Staples has collaborated with Z2 Comics on a new original graphic novel titled Limbo Beach.

Staples graphic novel, tells the story of a group of stranded adolescents who wash up on a strange island theme park and develop unique superpowers. Limbo Beach features comic heavyweights Bryan Edward Hill (Batman and the Outsiders, Titans), Chris Robinson (Children of the Atom), and Buster Moody (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

In a recent interview with CBR, Vince shared: “We wanted to do a story about maturity, growing up, and some of the things that kids have to deal with, all based in a unique environment. It’s something that we’re really proud of and hope people enjoy.”

“It’s basically about a kid who washes ashore in a kind of limbo populated by other kids. He tries to figure out how to navigate that environment, but he has amnesia and can’t remember anything about himself. He then has to use his experiences to discover who he is because there is no one available to show him. This is true for a lot of kids who don’t have a role model, and they’re left to try to figure everything out without even really knowing who they are. We use that in a sort of surreal environment and made it fun.”

Staples credits his nephew, who just turned 13, with bringing comics into his life “He’s in a heavy comic book phase right now and put me onto Batman, Watchmen, and a lot of manga and anime stuff like My Hero Academia. My understanding of comic books comes mostly from television, and getting into the writing has been a really fun thing to do.”

Vince Stapels’ Limbo Beach is out now via Z2 comics