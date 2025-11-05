Setlist and Encores: Here’s what Radiohead played at their first show in seven years

Radiohead’s first show in seven years, check out the full setlist and encores
After a seven-year silence, Radiohead have finally returned to the stage, and they did it with the kind of grace and unease only they can pull off.
Kicking off a run of four-night residencies across Europe, the band played Madrid’s Movistar Arena on Monday night (Nov 4), revisiting every corner of their career with a setlist that reminded fans just how much they’ve missed the Oxfordshire five-piece.
The night opened with the shimmering ‘Let Down,’ a track that’s enjoyed a viral renaissance in recent years. From there, the band dipped into Hail to the Thief for a rare ‘Sit Down Stand Up’ (not played since 2004), alongside cuts from Kid A, In Rainbows, and A Moon Shaped Pool.
The encore was a love letter to their legacy, ‘Fake Plastic Trees,’ ‘Paranoid Android,’ and ‘Karma Police’ closing the night on a gut-punch of nostalgia.
Circular stage, circular history, Radiohead are back, and the world feels a little more interesting again.
Here’s what Radiohead played at their first show in seven years:
RADIOHEAD SETLIST:
-
Let Down
-
2+2=5
-
Sit Down Stand Up
-
Bloom
-
Lucky
-
Ful Stop
-
The Gloaming
-
Myxomatosis
-
No Surprises
-
Videotape
-
Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
-
Everything In Its Right Place
-
15 Step
-
The National Anthem
-
Daydreaming
-
A Wolf At The Door
-
Bodysnatchers
-
Idioteque
ENCORE:
-
Fake Plastic Trees
-
Subterranean Homesick Alien
-
Paranoid Android
-
How To Disappear Completely
-
You And Whose Army
-
There There
-
Karma Police