Setlist and Encores: Here’s what Radiohead played at their first show in seven years

by Tammy Moir

Radiohead’s first show in seven years, check out the full setlist and encores

After a seven-year silence, Radiohead have finally returned to the stage,  and they did it with the kind of grace and unease only they can pull off.

Kicking off a run of four-night residencies across Europe, the band played Madrid’s Movistar Arena on Monday night (Nov 4), revisiting every corner of their career with a setlist that reminded fans just how much they’ve missed the Oxfordshire five-piece.

The night opened with the shimmering ‘Let Down,’ a track that’s enjoyed a viral renaissance in recent years. From there, the band dipped into Hail to the Thief for a rare ‘Sit Down Stand Up’ (not played since 2004), alongside cuts from Kid A, In Rainbows, and A Moon Shaped Pool.

The encore was a love letter to their legacy, ‘Fake Plastic Trees,’ ‘Paranoid Android,’ and ‘Karma Police’ closing the night on a gut-punch of nostalgia.

Circular stage, circular history, Radiohead are back, and the world feels a little more interesting again.

Here’s what Radiohead played at their first show in seven years:

RADIOHEAD SETLIST:

  1. Let Down

  2. 2+2=5

  3. Sit Down Stand Up

  4. Bloom

  5. Lucky

  6. Ful Stop

  7. The Gloaming

  8. Myxomatosis

  9. No Surprises

  10. Videotape

  11. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

  12. Everything In Its Right Place

  13. 15 Step

  14. The National Anthem

  15. Daydreaming

  16. A Wolf At The Door

  17. Bodysnatchers

  18. Idioteque

ENCORE:

  1. Fake Plastic Trees

  2. Subterranean Homesick Alien

  3. Paranoid Android

  4. How To Disappear Completely

  5. You And Whose Army

  6. There There

  7. Karma Police

