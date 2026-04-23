Geese map out massive Getting Killed Again North American tour for 2026

New York indie outfit Geese are gearing up for a stacked run of shows.

The Brooklyn-based indie outfit Geese just announced a massive 2026 North American run titled the Getting Killed Again Tour.

This tour is in support of their third studio album, Getting Killed.The announcement is a big deal for the band, as it includes their largest hometown headline show to date at Forest Hills Stadium.

The run kicks off in late September after a packed festival season, stretching across the US, Canada and Mexico with a mix of theatres, outdoor venues and a few major festival stops folded in.

Geese full 2026 North American tour dates:

Sept 29 — Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Sept 30 — Hellbender, Asheville, NC

Oct 2 — Forest Hills Stadium, Queens, NY

Oct 6 — Teatro Metropólitan, Mexico City, MX

Oct 8 — Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

Oct 9–11 — FORM Arcosanti, Arcosanti, AZ

Oct 13 — Gallagher Square at Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Oct 15–16 — Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 19 — Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

Oct 22 — Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

Oct 25 — Suwannee Hulaween, Live Oak, FL

Oct 27 — The Rockwell at The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 28 — Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

Oct 30 — The Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO

Oct 31 — The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL

Nov 3 — HISTORY, Toronto, ON

Nov 6 — The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

Nov 7 — The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

Nov 10 — Roadrunner, Boston, MA

Tickets go on presale April 29 (10am local), with general on-sale from May 1. Plus, $1 from every ticket will be donated to PLUS1, supporting community-led initiatives.

Before the headline run, you’ll also catch them across the festival circuit at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Osheaga Festival and Lollapalooza — a pretty clear sign this era’s about to hit properly.

Head to their website for tix.