Gov Ball 2026 Lineup unleashes global power players

Lorde, Amyl and the Sniffers, and a wave of Antipodean sounds invade NYC.

New York’s iconic Governors Ball is summoning a thrilling trans-Pacific wave for 2026.

The festival, crashing back into Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 5-7, unveils a powerhouse lineup led by Lorde, Stray Kids, and A$AP Rocky.

In a standout coup, the bill is richly peppered with Australasian talent, from the riotous punk of Amyl and the Sniffers to the indie-rock hooks of The Beths and Spacey Jane.

Lorde’s opening-night return promises pop grandeur, while Stray Kids prepare to energise their festival debut.

Closing with A$AP Rocky’s highly anticipated set, the weekend is a global sonic pilgrimage.

Presale begins January 8th, offering a chance to secure a spot where NYC’s skyline meets the world’s most vibrant sounds.