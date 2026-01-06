Gandalf & Frodo reunite at last

Sir Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood set for a Middle-earth reunion – or at least the possibility of one.

Warner Bros.’ upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is shaping up to be the Tolkien event fans have been dreaming about — and the latest buzz comes straight from Sir Ian McKellen himself.

At a recent convention appearance, the beloved Gandalf actor teased that both Gandalf and Frodo will appear in the new movie, effectively hinting at a potential on-screen reunion with Elijah Wood’s Frodo Baggins.

McKellen, with that signature twinkle, summed it up along these lines: “There’s a character in the movie called Frodo and another called Gandalf… but that’s all I’ll say.”

The comment has been widely interpreted as a knowing wink toward returning actors — and Wood himself has previously said he’d love to step back into hobbit shoes if the opportunity arose.

Set between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, this Andy Serkis-directed tale reframes Middle-earth history through the eyes of the wretched Gollum.

Gandalf and other familiar figures are expected to cross paths with him long before Frodo’s epic quest begins, offering a fascinating connective tissue for fans of the original trilogy.

Production is slated to begin soon, with a December 17, 2027 theatrical release keeping the Tolkien torch burning bright in cinemas.

For a generation raised on sweeping New Zealand vistas and the emotional gravity of Frodo and Gandalf’s journey, this reprisal – or even the hint of one – feels like a direct line back to the heart of the original films.

With Andy Serkis at the helm, original producers returning, and legacy cast whispers growing louder, The Hunt for Gollum is shaping up to be both a nostalgia trip and something entirely and boldly its own.