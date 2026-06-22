Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup return for potential Powerpuff Girls film

Sugar, spice, and nostalgia.

Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are suiting up for another cinematic adventure, with Warner Bros. Pictures Animation developing a new Powerpuff Girls movie.

The announcement came Monday at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, though studio sources stress no official deal is in place yet and a greenlight remains pending.

Plot details are still under wraps, but the beloved trio, accidentally created by Professor Utonium from sugar, spice, and everything nice, plus a splash of Chemical X, will likely return to defend Townsville from evil forces.

The original Cartoon Network series premiered in 1998 and ran for six seasons, spawning a 2002 film that underperformed at the box office, a 2016 reboot, and a live-action adaptation that never saw the light of day.

Warner Bros. is currently focused on The Cat in the Hat for November, with Bad Fairies, Margie Claus, and Oh the Places You’ll Go on the horizon.

For now, fans can dream of sugar-sweet superhero nostalgia.