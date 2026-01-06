Fan-made MTV Rewind resurrects music television

Thanks, Redditor.

For anyone mourning the true, video-filled soul of MTV, a digital time machine has arrived.

‘MTV Rewind,’ a grassroots website born from Reddit, resurrects the golden era of music television in all its chaotic glory.

This ad-free, algorithm-free sanctuary hosts over 27,000 music videos from the 1970s onward.

Users can dive into a specific decade, revive iconic blocks like Yo! MTV Raps, or simply hit shuffle for pure, random discovery, complete with vintage commercials.

As traditional channels vanish worldwide, this passion project defiantly tunes back into a simpler time.

It’s a poignant echo of MTV’s 1981 launch with ‘Video Killed the Radio Star,’ now offering a nostalgic lifeline in an age of on-demand playlists and defunct cable boxes.