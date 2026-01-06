EB Games may close all New Zealand stores – heres what this means for Gift Cards

EB Games looks set to close all New Zealand Stores – what happens to Gift Cards?

EB Games is proposing to close all of its 38 stores in New Zealand, including the national distribution centre, after years of struggling with losses.

The plan is still in a consultation phase with staff, so nothing is final yet, but it could mark the end of the retailer’s physical presence in the country.

The proposal was flagged in a letter sent to staff, which outlined the potential closures and the consultation process.

The closures are being considered because the business is reportedly no longer commercially viable. If it goes ahead, employees will be consulted about next steps, and some stores may start winding down operations in the coming months.

For anyone holding EB Games gift cards, the situation raises some uncertainty.

Officially, gift cards are redeemable for store purchases, but if closures happen, there’s no guarantee they will be accepted once stores start shutting.

Some customers have already reported issues using their cards in certain locations.

The safest approach is to spend your gift card sooner rather than later, especially if you’ve been holding onto it for pre‑orders, games, or merchandise.

Once stores start liquidating stock, gift card acceptance may be limited or cut off entirely.

At this stage, the closure proposal only affects New Zealand stores.

EB Games’ Australian outlets remain open with no announced plans to close.