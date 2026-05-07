Clavicular faces firearm charges

Prisonmaxxing?

Braden Peters, known online as Clavicular, is facing fresh legal trouble after a livestream in the Florida Everglades allegedly crossed the increasingly thin line between shock content and criminal charges.

The 20-year-old has been charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly unlawfully discharging a firearm in public at the Francis Taylor Everglades Wildlife Management Area on March 26.

If convicted, he faces up to one year in prison, a notable step up from a Twitch ban.

The charge stems from a livestream in which Peters appeared to repeatedly fire at a dead alligator while on an airboat.

Prosecutors now allege he “unlawfully and knowingly discharged a firearm”. In violation of Florida law, turning what was once internet spectacle into something far less editable.

His attorney argues the incident has been mischaracterised and claims Peters was acting under instructions from a licensed airboat guide.

“No animals or people were harmed,” the lawyer said, adding that Peters will be cleared once “the full picture is understood”. A phrase now doing a lot of work.

Two others, Yabdiel Anibal Cotto Torres and Andrew Morales, are also facing misdemeanor charges connected to the same incident. Suggesting this wasn’t just a solo content experiment, and more collective bad decision with documentation.

Morales’ legal team has similarly urged restraint, asking the public to “keep an open mind”. They argue that online reactions have been driven by incomplete or misleading context rather than verified facts.

Peters is already a familiar name in internet controversy. He built his audience in the “looksmaxxing” community, an online subculture obsessed with extreme self-optimisation, where attention and escalation often blur into the same strategy.

That approach hasn’t stayed confined to the screen. Earlier this year, he was arrested on battery charges after allegedly provoking a fight between two women. Another another real-world consequence to an increasingly chaotic online brand.

As legal pressure builds, the Clavicular persona is running into a predictable but inconvenient reality.

Virality may reward escalation, but court filings tend to respond with paperwork rather than engagement.