Russell Brand: past relationship with 16-Year-old was ‘exploitative’

Brand reflects on power dynamics amid ongoing legal scrutiny.

Russell Brand has admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old when he was 30.

Of course, he made sure to emphasise that the age of consent in the United Kingdom is 16.

The comments were made during an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, where Brand reflected on his past conduct and the impact of fame on his relationships.

During the interview, Brand described the encounter as “exploitative”, but that he was a “very different person”.

Brand said he now believes many of his past sexual encounters were shaped by unequal power dynamics. Particularly due to his public profile at the time.

“Consensual sex… when there is a strong power differential… I think involves exploitation,” he said, adding that he did not adequately consider how his actions affected others.

He also described his past behaviour as “selfish,” attributing it to a period where fame created what he called “endless consent,” allowing him to act without reflection.

The comments arrive amid ongoing legal issues.

Brand has been charged with multiple offences, including rape and sexual assault relating to allegations from several women dating back to between 1999 and 2005.

Additional accusations have also been reported from later years.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is expected to stand trial at Southwark Crown Court in October.

With this newest interview, there are more questions raised than answers.

One might wonder if this is a hint to his legal defence strategy, that he was exploitative, but not criminal.