WATCH: slowthai – ‘Feel Away’

Ever the showman, slowthai gives birth in the video for his latest track, Feel Away, featuring James Blake and Mount Kimbie. The song, which is dedicated to his baby brother who passed away a year ago, sees the rapper getting introspective about relationships past.

“It’s about the doubts we have, whether it be within friendships, your partner or with our family,” slowthai described of the track. “It’s about putting yourself in the other person’s shoes so you have a better understanding of the situation.”

Check out the bizarre yet compelling video for Feel Away below.