WHATMORE drop their self-titled debut and announce first North American Tour

WHATMORE’s debut album lands with soul, confidence, and serious replay value

New York collective WHATMORE have officially dropped their debut album – and it’s a beauty.

The self-titled record proves the buzz was real, balancing warm, jazz-leaning production with the kind of easy chemistry that only happens when the people making it are genuinely in sync.

The five-piece – Sebastiano, Jackson August, Yoshi T, Cisco Swank and Elijah Judah – have been slowly building a name through low-key shows and viral clips, and this album feels like the natural next step.

It’s smooth, introspective, and full of small moments that stick. Tracks like ‘Sundown’ and ‘For Real’ feel instantly lived-in, the kind of songs that sound like late-night conversations that accidentally turned into music.

To go with the release, the group’s hitting the road for their first North American headline tour, kicking off October 21 in Boston before rolling through Chicago, LA, Austin and more, wrapping up November 13 in D.C.

Expect a mix of new cuts and older favourites – the kind of shows that’ll probably make you wish you saw them before everyone else caught on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WHATMORE (@whatmoreeee)

There’s a lot of talk about collectives right now, but WHATMORE don’t sound like they’re chasing a trend.

This record feels like a world built from the ground up – grounded, self-assured, and quietly inventive.

It’s the kind of debut that doesn’t need hype to feel important. It just is.