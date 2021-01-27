Halsey announces pregnancy following struggles with reproductive health

After years of candidly sharing her struggle with reproductive health, Halsey has announced that she is expecting!

Overnight, Halsey revealed that she is expecting her first child with partner Alev Aydin. Sharing a suite of maternity photos to her Instagram, the singer showed off her baby bump to her excited fans.

“Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” 37-year-old screenwriter Aydin commented on the post, to which Halsey replied: “I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

Throughout her career, the American singer has been played a crucial part in breaking the stigma surrounding pregnancy and reproductive health. Back in February 2020, Halsey revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage. “[It was] most inadequate I’ve ever felt,” she told interviewers. “Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing.”

Her latest album, Manic, particularly focused on the singer’s struggles with endometriosis and fertility. “For a long time, I didn’t think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it’s very, very important to me,” she wrote in her album notes for Apple Music.

“Then one day my OB-GYN tells me it’s looking like I maybe can, and I was so moved. It felt like this ascension into a different kind of womanhood. All of a sudden, everything is different. I’m not going to go tour myself to death because I have nothing else to do and I’m overcompensating for not being able to have this other thing that I really want. Now, I have a choice. I’ve never had a choice before.”

Although her due date hasn’t been announced, fans are over the moon awaiting the arrival.