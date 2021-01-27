The New York Times are making a doco about Britney Spears’ conservatorship

The New York Times are releasing a documentary about Britney Spears’ conservatorship, delving into all the ins and outs of the horrific arrangement.

The film, titled Framing Britney Spears, will cover the history of the singer’s life, including her rise to fame, her struggles with her mental health, her very public breakdown, and the #FreeBritney movement which saw thousands of fans take to the streets and social media to fight for her freedom.

Since 2008, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has been in control of his daughter’s life and finances following a serious mental episode that left her in psychiatric care for five full days. The conservatorship was initially meant to end in 2009, but Britney is still under her father’s thumb over ten years later.

The arrangement placed most of the pop star’s life under her father’s control, from her career, to finances, to who is allowed to visit her, and when she’s allowed to leave the home. The case was mostly kept unwraps until the fans brought public attention to the situation, launching the #FreeBritney movement.

“How we treated her was disgusting,” one interviewee said the Framing Britney Spears trailer. “Why is her dad making all her decisions? Why is she still in this?”

Last November, a court judge rejected an appeal to remove Jamie as the primary conservator, leading Britney to make a series of claims, saying she “will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Although there has been extreme backlash against Jamie’s antics, he has defended his position as Britney’s conservator. In an interview with CNN last month he said: “When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect, and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests, and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

However, witnesses and close members of Britney’s family have claimed Jamie treats his daughter like a prisoner.

This should be definitely be good. Nothing should be left uncovered!!!! Hope it’s sheds light to this traumatic situation Britney has been in for the last 13yrs and finally, meets its end. Enough is Enough #FreeBritney — Oscar Florian Jr. (@oscardagrouch29) January 23, 2021

The conservatorship is slated for review next month, however, the end date is unclear.

You can watch the trailer for Framing Britney Spears below: