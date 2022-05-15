Britney Spears announces tragic baby news

Britney Spears announced she has lost her “miracle baby” due to a miscarriage.

Britney Spears and her long-term partner Sam Asghari shared a joint statement on Instagram, revealing that the couple had sadly lost the baby.

Britney only just announced the pregnancy a month ago and had been keeping her fans up to date every step along the way.

Britney’s statement said: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news.”

More to come.