Aussie cricket legend Andrew Symonds killed in car crash

The cricketing world is in shock after hearing the news that former Australian Test player, Andrew Symonds, was killed in a car crash in North Queensland. He was 46.

Late on Saturday, Andrew Symonds — the former Australian Test cricketer — was killed in a car crash in North Queensland. According to the police, the 46-year-old was involved in a single-vehicle accident in the Hervey Range near Townsville.

Symonds played 26 Test matches for Australia, won two One-Day International World Cups, and was teammates with Shane Warne, who died in March. Recently, Symonds contributed to the game as a commentator.

A brash, aggressive, phenomenally talented allrounder, Symonds’ style has been praised by teammates and opponents alike. Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar led the tributes, saying he and Symonds “shared a great relationship on and off the field.”

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

SBS’ Janice Petersen shared a tribute highlighting Andrew Symonds’ stand against racism.

Vale Andrew Symonds. Such an exciting, swashbuckling big hitter. He also spoke up about the despicable racist abuse he suffered on field. He did not receive adequate support or justice and said the process hung over him. I salute him and his stand against racism. RIP Roy. pic.twitter.com/QPYElYdEjX — Janice Petersen (@JaniceKPetersen) May 14, 2022

But perhaps it was one of his contemporaries, Adam Gilchrist, that summed it up best in his three-word tweet:

Rest in peace Andrew ‘Roy’ Symonds: a formidable, individual talent who played the game in the best spirit.