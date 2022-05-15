en English
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portuguesees Spanishsv Swedish
News

Aussie cricket legend Andrew Symonds killed in car crash

H

by Happy

Andrew Symonds
H

by Happy

The cricketing world is in shock after hearing the news that former Australian Test player, Andrew Symonds, was killed in a car crash in North Queensland. He was 46.

Late on Saturday, Andrew Symonds — the former Australian Test cricketer — was killed in a car crash in North Queensland. According to the police, the 46-year-old was involved in a single-vehicle accident in the Hervey Range near Townsville.

Symonds played 26 Test matches for Australia, won two One-Day International World Cups, and was teammates with Shane Warne, who died in March. Recently, Symonds contributed to the game as a commentator.

Andrew Symonds
Andrew Symonds with Matthew Hayden after winning the Cricket World Cup in 2007

A brash, aggressive, phenomenally talented allrounder, Symonds’ style has been praised by teammates and opponents alike. Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar led the tributes, saying he and Symonds “shared a great relationship on and off the field.”

SBS’ Janice Petersen shared a tribute highlighting Andrew Symonds’ stand against racism.

 

But perhaps it was one of his contemporaries, Adam Gilchrist, that summed it up best in his three-word tweet:

Rest in peace Andrew ‘Roy’ Symonds: a formidable, individual talent who played the game in the best spirit.

Related