Chris Rock rips into Amber Heard and addresses the Will Smith slap

Chris Rock is backing Johnny Depp and said “believe all women, except Amber Heard” during a comedy show.

While performing at a comedy show in London on Thursday, Chris Rock brought up the Johnny Depp/ Amber Heard defamation trial.

Rock told the audience about the importance of believing women.

“Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard,” Rock said.

“What the fuck is she on? She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine. She shit in his bed. Once you shit in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything… What the fuck is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing pussy… I’ve been with some crazy bitches but goddammit.”

Throughout Rock’s set, he also briefly addressed the incident between himself and Will Smith.

“I’m OK, if anybody was wondering. I got most of my hearing back,” Rock said, referring to when Will Smith smacked him up on live television.

“People expect me to talk about the bitch slap, I’m not going to talk about it right now, I’ll get to it eventually. On Netflix.”

More to come.