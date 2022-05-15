en English
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portuguesees Spanishsv Swedish
News

Panic! At the Disco tease new music with a weird website

CM

by Chloe Maddren

Panic at the disco website

Credit: Jimmy Fontaine

CM

by Chloe Maddren

Panic! At the Disco seems to be teasing fans with a cryptic website that is full of clues about a possible release.

The website, called shutupandgotobed.com, shows a sleep calculator and asks users for their age, desired bedtime, and email address.

No matter what time you put it, the website says “Don’t be a diva, it’s time to be free” and the calculator tells everyone they need to “wake up at 6!01”.

The clock flashes between the numbers and then another message, “V!LV”.

Fans are suggested the message stands for “Viva! Las Vegas” as a cheeky nod to Panic!’s lead man, Brendon Urie’s hometown.

When you click the “Set an alarm” button you hear a click of strings and Urie singing “Shut up and go to bed”… Maybe the website isn’t so cryptic after all.

Hopefully, fans can look forward to a new release from Panic! soon! In the mean time, have a play with this unusual marketing tool.

Related