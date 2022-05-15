Panic! At the Disco tease new music with a weird website

Panic! At the Disco seems to be teasing fans with a cryptic website that is full of clues about a possible release.

The website, called shutupandgotobed.com, shows a sleep calculator and asks users for their age, desired bedtime, and email address.

No matter what time you put it, the website says “Don’t be a diva, it’s time to be free” and the calculator tells everyone they need to “wake up at 6!01”.

NEW PANIC AT THE DISCO THIS IS NOT A FUCKING DRILL https://t.co/WVD2KRB8wy — Sash ✨ (@Sashuke25) May 14, 2022

The clock flashes between the numbers and then another message, “V!LV”.

Fans are suggested the message stands for “Viva! Las Vegas” as a cheeky nod to Panic!’s lead man, Brendon Urie’s hometown.

When you click the “Set an alarm” button you hear a click of strings and Urie singing “Shut up and go to bed”… Maybe the website isn’t so cryptic after all.

Hopefully, fans can look forward to a new release from Panic! soon! In the mean time, have a play with this unusual marketing tool.