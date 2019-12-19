Goth rock icons Bauhaus announce more reunion shows

After what we thought was a one-off set of shows from legendary goth-rockers Bauhaus, the group has just announced two more reunion gigs.

The UK outfit has scheduled two more reunion shows in 2020 and fans are beaming with excitement.

When Bauhaus recently reunited for a trio of shows in Los Angeles, marking their first time together on stage in 13 years, fans thought it was a one time treat, making the 2020 shows even more exciting.

On April 8th, Bauhaus will take the stage at London’s Alexandra Palace, which they’ll follow up on April 26th with a concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

If their last shows are any indication, then the next two reunion concerts are set to be huge. Bauhaus treated fans to hit after hit, spanning their five album career, as well as a number of phenomenal covers.

Although the band were relatively short-lived, their music has held significant influence upon many artists that followed, including the likes of Marilyn Manson and Nine Inch Nails. Furthermore, the group had a considerable impact on the gothic, darkwave and deathrock scenes, still influencing them today.

If one thing is certain, the next two Bauhaus reunion shows are going to be massive. Here’s to hoping that they enjoy playing so much that they visit Australia for a reunion show too!

2020 Tour Dates

04/08 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

04/26 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 19th. Tickets and more information can be found here.