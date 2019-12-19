Farmer & The Owl announce their third lineup instalment

Wollongong’s Farmer & The Owl Festival have already announced their first and second lineup instalments, getting fans excited to soak up some sick sounds.
Now, they have made their lineup even fatter, adding even more incredible acts to what was already a killer ticket.
Farmer & The Owl festival have added a score of new artists to the bill in their third lineup instalment.
The lineup already includes huge acts like Hot Chip, Weyes Blood, Sleaford Mods, Alex Cameron, Body Type, Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, and plenty more.
Gracing the already mega lineup will be the likes of Cable Ties, Horror My Friend, The Buoys, Spod, 100, Wash, Mini Skirt and Blistar.
Like Yours & Owls Festival, this event has been created by a record label and curated by the label family, which includes the likes of Bad//Dreems, Hockey Dad and Totally Unicorn. Only two years in and Farmer & The Owl Festival’s lineups are making waves everywhere.
Farmer & The Owl Festival will be taking place on Saturday February 29th next year at Maccabe Park in Wollongong. Check out the new additions and full lineup below.
Third Lineup Announcement
Cable Ties
Horror My Friend
The Buoys
SPOD
100
Wash
Mini Skirt
Blistar
Joining…
Alex Cameron
Mom Jeans
The Murlocs
Hand Habits
Jack Ladder & the Farmlanders
Press Club
EGOISM
Shady Nasty
Hot Chip
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
Sleaford Mods
Weyes Blood
Fat White Family
Drab Majesty
Miss June
Body Type
Rebel Yell
Tickets and information can be found here