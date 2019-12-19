Farmer & The Owl announce their third lineup instalment

Wollongong’s Farmer & The Owl Festival have already announced their first and second lineup instalments, getting fans excited to soak up some sick sounds.

Now, they have made their lineup even fatter, adding even more incredible acts to what was already a killer ticket.

Farmer & The Owl festival have added a score of new artists to the bill in their third lineup instalment.

The lineup already includes huge acts like Hot Chip, Weyes Blood, Sleaford Mods, Alex Cameron, Body Type, Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, and plenty more.

Gracing the already mega lineup will be the likes of Cable Ties, Horror My Friend, The Buoys, Spod, 100, Wash, Mini Skirt and Blistar.

Like Yours & Owls Festival, this event has been created by a record label and curated by the label family, which includes the likes of Bad//Dreems, Hockey Dad and Totally Unicorn. Only two years in and Farmer & The Owl Festival’s lineups are making waves everywhere.

Farmer & The Owl Festival will be taking place on Saturday February 29th next year at Maccabe Park in Wollongong. Check out the new additions and full lineup below.

Third Lineup Announcement

Cable Ties

Horror My Friend

The Buoys

SPOD

100

Wash

Mini Skirt

Blistar

Joining…

Alex Cameron

Mom Jeans

The Murlocs

Hand Habits

Jack Ladder & the Farmlanders

Press Club

EGOISM

Shady Nasty

Hot Chip

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats

Sleaford Mods

Weyes Blood

Fat White Family

Drab Majesty

Miss June

Body Type

Rebel Yell

Tickets and information can be found here