MC Kean delivers conscious hip-hop gold on ‘Living Proof’

There’s something undeniably hypnotic about the music of MC Kean. In a short amount of time, the Byron Bay-based artist has crafted a sound that feels simultaneously direct and far-reaching; it’s rooted in hip-hop, but explores far more exciting and unexpected sonic territories.

With the release of his latest single Living Proof, he continues to establish his penchant for crafting immersive and addictive gems of sound. If you’re not already across this artist, we strongly recommend you change that.

On his new single Living Proof, Byron Bay-based artist MC Kean delivers a socially conscious and endlessly-addictive slice of hip-hop gold.

Throughout the new single, MC Kean (real name Michael McKean) melds rich, melodic production with socially conscious lyricism to deliver something uniquely his own. Never one to buy into the often misogynistic and violent tendencies of hip-hop, Kean has developed his own individual identity as an artist; both lyrically and sonically.

Across the track’s punchy three-minute run-time, McKean builds something completely transfixing. Lush piano lines and woozy vocal samples interlock with rhythmic verses, creating an effect that will leave you feeling wonderfully disorientated. While McKean’s lyrics hold social and emotional weight, he never loses focus on creating addictive hooks.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

That’s what sets MC Kean apart from many of his contemporaries; balancing layered conceptual ideas with infectious melody writing. By the time the new track reaches its conclusion, you’ll be left completely hooked on MC Kean’s unique brand of music.

Living Proof is the first single off the artist’s upcoming album R.O.C. (Realms Of Conscious), and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I’m sure we can safely expect plenty more great tunes from this Byron rapper.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.