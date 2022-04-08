Ricky Gervais enters the Will Smith vs Chris Rock debate,

Will Smith has been widely criticized for his overzealous knee-jerk reaction to Chris Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith. Now Ricky Gervais has weighed into the debate.

Whilst there has been a lot of talk and speculation about whether Will Smith’s actions were okay or not, comedian Ricky Gervais has turned the conversation towards the defence of Chris Rock.

Chastising Smith for responding to jokes with violence, saying: “You don’t hit people over a joke, however bad it is. And it wasn’t bad! That was like the tamest joke I would’ve ever told,”

Sparking major rage among the alopecia community (alopecia is an auto-immune disorder that causes excessive hair loss) after making light of people with the disease, and calling out those that call Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss a ‘disability’ in the aftermath, of what may be one of the most ‘controversial’ jokes to hit the night of nights. Gervais has made a quick riposte via TikTok on Tuesday, where it has already accumulated over 7 million views.

Gervais expressed his thoughts openly on the matter, going on to say, “Someone said it was joking about her disability. Well, I’m going a bit thin, so I’m disabled. That means I can park right up next to Tescos now.” He added: “And I’m fat. That’s a disease, isn’t it?”

Gervais then went on to joke about how he should be able to apply for benefits due to his ‘disability’. “I’m fat and balding. I should get f***ing benefits,” he joked.

Ricky I’ll trade being a paraplegic double amputee for alopecia. Those alopecia mother fuckers park in my spot anyway. pic.twitter.com/1ZHZT1CuY5 — goldwold (@goldwold) April 7, 2022

