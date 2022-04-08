Stronger vaping laws expected following new study

A new report that looked at almost 19,000 studies from around the world has provided definitive evidence of the risks of vaping.

A study from The National Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health has been released, collating global evidence associated with the health concerns around vapes. It’s not good.

The report looked at 18,992 studies performed worldwide and found that vaping definitively causes “poisoning, injuries, burns, and immediate toxicity through inhalation, including seizures.” Studies in the past have also mentioned a link to erectile dysfunction.

Though not as severe, the study also found that vaping is linked with throat irritation and nausea.

The report reads: “There is conclusive evidence that e-cigarettes cause acute lung injury (EVALI), largely linked to e-liquids containing THC and vitamin E acetate,”

The report also mentioned that “There is insufficient evidence regarding ceasing smoking and switching completely to e-cigarettes with respect to exacerbations of respiratory disease or changes in respiratory symptoms, lung function and other respiratory measures.”

This ultimately identifies that vaping isn’t the answer for those wanting to distance themselves from the adverse health effects experienced or could experience from smoking.

The report also mentions that, due to a lack of evidence, they cannot identify the impact of vaping on “cancer, cardiovascular, metabolic, mental health, developmental, reproductive and neurological outcomes other than seizures,“.

Even though vapes have technically been illegal since the 1st of October 2020 in NSW, not much seems to have been done about it.

As studies come out and new findings have been published, some changes from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regarding classifications have been made. Nicotine has been relabelled as a prescription-only medication instead of a dangerous poison.

Dr Karen Price, President of The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP), said: “It’s important that GPs are wary of being pressured into prescribing these nicotine vaping products“. With harsh penalties being handed out, some are rushing to get them.

This report has sparked The Australian Council on Smoking and Health to request that further restrictions be made on these devices. Time will tell.