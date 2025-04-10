Oscars finally honour Stunt Design with New Award for 100th Ceremony

Because crashing cars and leaping off buildings IS an art

After decades of campaigning, stunt performers will finally get their moment at the Academy Awards.

The Oscars announced today that a new Achievement in Stunt Design category will debut at the 100th ceremony in 2027, recognising films released that year.

“Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been integral to filmmaking,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang in a joint statement.

The move comes after years of advocacy from industry heavyweights like David Leitch (The Fall Guy, John Wick), a former stuntman turned director, and Chris O’Hara, Hollywood’s first credited stunt designer (The Fall Guy).

Stunt work has long been overlooked, despite shaping iconic moments—from Buster Keaton’s death-defying gags to Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible leaps. The Oscars briefly nodded to the craft with a 2024 montage, but now, the artists behind the chaos will get their due.

Yet questions remain: Who exactly receives the award?

Stunt coordinator Chad Stahelski (John Wick) praised the recognition but stressed the need for clarity: “It’s a collaborative effort—how do we decide who gets it?”

With the casting award also joining the Oscars in 2025, the Academy is evolving—but will these categories make the live broadcast?

For now, Hollywood’s unsung action heroes are one step closer to the spotlight.