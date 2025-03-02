So, who’s not performing at the Oscars? Big change to the line-up confirmed

The 2025 Oscars are doing something unthinkable this year — they’re breaking the longstanding tradition of live performances from the Best Original Song nominees.

The Academy’s decision to leave those performances out has already caused a stir, and it begs the question: what does this choice mean? Is it about sidelining music in favour of filmmakers, or is it a more deliberate shift in how we value music in film?

For the first time in recent memory, we won’t be hearing live renditions of tracks by Elton John, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and H.E.R. — all part of the Best Original Song race.

The absence of these performances feels like a deliberate pivot. Instead of the usual red carpet spectacle of music stars, the night will feature tributes to music icons, like a Queen Latifah-led tribute to Quincy Jones.

Doja Cat, RAYE, and Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will still bring the star power, but the nominees will be absent. And, of course, the James Bond tribute will offer a different kind of musical thrill, with a medley of legendary songs from the franchise.

But this isn’t just a shift in programming; it’s a commentary on where the Oscars — and the film industry as a whole — places its priorities. With filmmakers at the forefront and music relegated to the background, it suggests the Academy’s reluctance to continue treating the Oscars as a celebration of music in the same way it once did.

The absence of performances from the Best Original Song category might feel like a break from tradition, but maybe it’s a sign of a bigger cultural shift, one that raises questions about who gets to be celebrated, and why.

Is this about reasserting the primacy of filmmakers in the narrative of the Oscars? Or is it a deeper reflection of music’s evolving role in the prestige of film? Either way, the Oscars are about to look a lot different — and it’s worth asking why.