Kid Rock Says He’s Working On A Gospel Record With Rick Rubin

If anyone can help an artist explore new territory, it’s Rick Rubin.

The legendary producer has worked with a vast range of musicians, from Johnny Cash to Kanye West, guiding them through reinvention and transformation.

Now, he’s teaming up once again with Kid Rock, who recently revealed that they are in the early stages of working on a gospel record.

Speaking on a recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, Kid Rock shared the news: “In the early beginnings now, doing a Gospel record with my old friend Rick Rubin.”

The two have collaborated before—Rubin produced Kid Rock’s 2010 album Born Free, a country-rock project that marked a shift in his sound. Given that history, their latest endeavor isn’t entirely out of left field, though it does present an interesting evolution for the artist known for blending rock, hip-hop, and country.

Maher couldn’t resist pointing out the contrast, joking that a track like “Lowlife” doesn’t exactly fit the gospel mold. But Kid Rock responded confidently: “You know, I know the Ten Commandments pretty well. And in those Commandments I have never once seen or even heard a thought one being ‘Thou shalt not swear.’”

The big question now is what shape this gospel project will take. Will it feature classic hymns like “Amazing Grace,” contemporary worship songs, or original compositions? With Rubin’s expertise in crafting deeply personal and raw recordings, the collaboration has the potential to bring something unexpected to the genre. Whatever direction they take, it will be one to watch.