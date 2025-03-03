We had a chat with new-wave, sonic acrobats, Nice House about everything they love

Nice House shared a few juicy insights into their energetic live shows and whats on the horizon for the band

The expertly energetic Nice House took a few minutes to chat with us about everything important to them.

From live choreographed jazzercise, to scaling shipping containers at festivals, Nice House is a name you need to hear about.

Their new EP ‘The Life and Death of An Indoor Houseplant’ is not too far away, and is a highly anticipated project from the band.

This follows their most recent release ‘Perfect Design’, a unique post-wave blend with some ear-friendly pop.

Emerging out of the lush Tasmanian music scene, Nice House are a new force to be reckoned with.

Have a read through our chat with the Tassie locals below, and go check out their Spotify here.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

WILL: Yo, Will here (singer man for Nice House). Right now I am sitting at my local cafe, Whisk, in Lenah Valley, sipping a cuppa and enjoying their epic Chilli Scramble w/ spicy Chorizo!

Sitting in the afterglow of yesterday: I won a spaghetti eating competition at the Italian Festival here in Hobart, and then went for an open jam in New Norfolk at a splendid pub called the Welcome Swallow.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, what do you like about it?

WILL: Hobart is a special place, as is Tasmania. The music community here is known for being tight-knit, supportive, DIY, and very helpful.

The usual cliques of many other places are eroded by the closeness of geography and our reliance on each other to thrive and survive. I feel so lucky to be here and would be very reluctant to leave.

HAPPY: What’s three tracks you currently have on repeat?



WILL: Nowhere Without You – Bob Evans, Khala My Friend – Amanaz, Chest Pain – Malcom Todd.



All comfortably in the realm of alternative, ear friendly pop with gentle musings and intelligent songwriting.

HAPPY: You’re described as new-wave rock/pop, what words would you use to describe the band?



WILL: The new-wave rock label lands generally, but we’re really a mixed bag. We’re eclectic, passionate, diverse and energetic. People have described us as ‘fun’ and a ‘party band’, whatever that is!

Genre wise we dip into psychedelia, post-punk, power pop and dance.

HAPPY: What exactly goes into crafting a delectably catchy tune such as ‘Perfect Design’?



WILL: Really simple actually, this one wrote itself. Beau started playing a drum beat while I was in the kitchen, and I immediately heard the bass line in my head brewing in response.

It kind of unfolded from there and really took shape once Nick ripped that fucking wild guitar solo and Jess added in her soaring BVs.

Tim brings a lot of colour too – he’s a percussion mastermind and has synth chops.

And of course, none of this would be possible without our amazing producer and mix master Andrew Swayze.

He’s been an absolute champion for us and a superbly dedicated collaborator with a deep belief in the music he supported and mixed. Shout out to Jethro Pickett and Mixo for helping us record, too.

HAPPY: Your live shows are what gets you guys heaps of attention, what are some moments that ring out for you?



WILL: Absolutely our Party in the Paddock ’24 performance, huge crowd, climbing antics. Recently we played the Great Escape festival dressed all in overalls. Lots of barrier climbing and Tim running around like a wild man.

Tim’s a freak – he’s had randos on his shoulder whilst ripping a guitar solo. The other day we played MONA and he pushed a big gear cart around stage while the rest of us jammed.

HAPPY: There is an iconic shot of you waving a custom-made flag on top of a shipping container, can we expect similar live antics throughout the year?



WILL: Yet to be seen what will happen at our EP launch – there is a choreographed jazzercise performance front of stage right before we go live, so that might take the cake. Otherwise, we’re hitting Brisbane for a little tour later this year – I’m sure we will get loose for that.

HAPPY: Your new EP ‘The Life and Death of an Indoor Houseplant’ is releasing, how does it feel to finally get it out into the world?

WILL: God, I just want it out. I want people to hear the songs and appreciate how much effort has gone into it. The songs are so layered and rich, so I’m happy for it to be done and dusted. We’ll be able to move on and start writing the next one!

HAPPY: You have described ‘Perfect Design’ as an energetic shift in the opposite direction, what does that mean to you?



WILL: Our first song was very radio friendly, which was a deliberate choice. Now we get to show our range, get a bit freaky, get a bit post-punk-post-rules-post-radio.

HAPPY: And finally, what makes youHappy?

WILL: Money – heaps and heaps and heaps of money. And seeing corporations get taxed heavily.