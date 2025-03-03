Caitlin Ella Chats About her Musical Background, and What’s on the Horizon

Caitlin Ella has released her debut EP ‘Tears On Paper Pt.1’, so we caught up with her to find out a little bit more about the release

Classically trained in harp and violin from a young age, Caitlin Ella blends jazz and classical elements with soul and pop influences.

Through this she creates emotionally rich music that explores themes of love, loss, life, and self-discovery.

Her songwriting career beginning in her teens, showcases a musical evolution nurtured by a deep love for music.

Her new EP offers listeners a “cathartic daydream experience of whimsy and wonder,” with a sound reminiscent of influences like Jorja Smith and Adele.

Prior to this EP, Caitlin established herself with two singles on Spotify: ‘Feel’ and ‘Enough.’

‘Tears On Paper Pt.1’ is now available on all streaming platforms, with more planned for 2025.

and check out our chat with Caitlin Ella below.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

CAITLIN ELLA: Today I am performing on voice in my performance class at Uni, so I have been practising this morning getting my voice warmed up and ready to go.

Once I’m back home from Uni I’ll most likely be having another singsong and teaching myself some new songs on guitar. Then it’ll be time for me to get ready for my plans this evening.

One of my friends has just written a play and will be performing it in March and so tonight they are holding a fundraiser, so I’ll be dressing up in a 70s themed outfit and heading over to that!

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, what’s special about it?

CAITLIN ELLA: So, I have spent most of my life in a little town called Warwick, but I was actually born in Sydney and moved to England when I was around 4/5 as most of my family were still in England.

Warwick doesn’t have much going for it with only a couple of pubs and takeaway shops but it has some gorgeous buildings as most of the Tudor architecture has managed to survive, as well as the castle!

HAPPY: What are three tracks you have on repeat at the moment?

CAITLIN ELLA: Alone Together – Hannah Rowe, Charmed – Stella & Redinho , LoveHate Thing – Wale.

HAPPY: Being a relatively young artist, what is the key to your creative vision so far?

CAITLIN ELLA: The main thing I have always strived for with my music and artistry is to be completely authentic to me as well as being vulnerable and open.

I personally think that some of the best music is created from a vulnerable place and have always appreciated artists who have just been themselves, so I would like to mirror that in my own vision.

HAPPY: You’ve mentioned Jorja Smith and Adele as main inspirations, are there any aussie artists that have influenced your sound?

CAITLIN ELLA: I have only recently been introduced to this band, but since then I have really loved the sound that Sticky Fingers creates and the whole vibe of their music!

HAPPY: You were classically trained in violin and harp, did you find that it helps you with songwriting?

CAITLIN ELLA: I think it definitely helps me when I’m writing melodies and riffs absolutely.

It has helped me to be able to recognise what sounds good and what doesn’t almost immediately.

It also means that I’ll be able to add some really cool harp and violin sounds in my songs.

HAPPY: Your new EP ‘Tears on Paper Pt.1’ is releasing, how stoked are you about getting it out and into the world?

CAITLIN ELLA: Honestly so excited! It has been a long time coming so I’m so proud and happy that it’s finally out there.

I did a gig this weekend where I was able to celebrate the release with all my friends.

HAPPY: Your music has been described as a mix of jazz and soul, how would you best describe your sound?

CAITLIN ELLA: I would definitely describe my music as RnB with elements of soul and jazz for sure, as well as some more pop sounding moments.

HAPPY: What more can we expect from you this year after the release?

CAITLIN ELLA: I’m definitely going to be putting on more gigs in Leeds as well as working on the next EP and hoping to release that by the end of this year.

HAPPY: And finally, what makes you Happy?

CAITLIN ELLA: Making music with friends, spending time with the girls having chill nights in and singing musicals in the kitchen while making my favourite dinner (carbonara).