Out of the Dark with Ocean Grove

After a long-ass wait (we’re talking before times level of quiet), Ocean Grove are finally back on the road – and fans are lapping it up.

Their long-overdue headline tour sold out fast, but you can still catch them before they hit the road with Northlane – Friday 30 May – Uni Bar, Adelaide LIC AA – with a venue upgrade to boot.

We caught up with frontman Dale Tanner to chat about the highs and lows of life on tour, his deep love for the chaos of the industry, and how it all feeds into their latest chapter.

Ocean Grove have always done things differently. Their self-made genre, Oddworld Music, blends nu-metal, hardcore, and alt-rock into something that’s wild, unpredictable, and totally their own.

With a reputation for explosive live shows and off-kilter visuals, they’ve toured with heavyweights like Limp Bizkit, Crossfaith, and Don Broco — and now, they’re gearing up to hit the road with Northlane across the country this July and August.

Their Odd Label Tour is be the first Aussie headline run since dropping their 2024 album Oddworld.

It also celebrates ten years since their game-changing EP Black Label, with OG members Luke Holmes and Running Touch jumping back in to perform each night.

Yep, nostalgia and chaos – what more could you want?

Self-produced by drummer Sam Bassal and released via their own label (Oddworld Records), the new album sees the band return to their roots while blazing ahead into new sonic territory.

Ocean Grove x Northlane: on tour nationally this winter.

Tour dates:

Thursday 31 July – Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone 18+

Friday 1 August – The Station, Sunshine Coast LIC AA

Saturday 2 August – Powerhouse, Toowoomba 18+

Sunday 3 August – Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast 18+

Thursday 7 August – King St Bandroom, Newcastle 18+

Friday 8 August – Panthers, Penrith 18+

Saturday 9 August – Uni Bar, Wollongong 18+

Sunday 10 August – The Basement, Canberra 18+

Friday 15 August – Shelter Brewing Co, Busselton 18+

Saturday 16 August – Magnet House, Perth 18+

Thursday 21 August – Beer Deluxe, Albury 18+

Friday 22 August – Royal Theatre, Castlemaine 18+

Saturday 23 August – Wool Exchange, Geelong 18+

Sunday 24 August – Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights 18+