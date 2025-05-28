Where Sandgate’s Soul Sings and Craft Beers Flow

Tucked between a café and a bicycle shop in a sun-dappled service lane, Cardigan Bar is Sandgate’s best-kept secret—a place where the walls hum with folk ballads, the beer tastes like sunshine, and strangers leave as friends.

This isn’t just a bar; it’s a love letter to community, music, and the art of a perfectly poured local brew.

Step inside and feel the magic: black walls adorned with ever-rotating art, velvet lounges that invite you to sink in, and a bar tiled in colours so vibrant they’d make a rainbow jealous.

The restroom greets you with a mural and a cheeky “You Look Great” sign—because here, even the quirks are curated with joy.

Outside, mismatched chairs spill onto the lane, where sea breezes carry the sound of laughter and the strum of an acoustic guitar.

Music is the heartbeat of Cardigan. Thursday nights crackle with open mic spontaneity—amateurs and pros alike trading verses over IPAs.

Saturdays belong to Celtic sessions where fiddles duel with foot stomps, and Sundays? That’s when singer-songwriters like Brooke Austen spin stories so raw, you’ll forget to blink.

But let’s talk about the beer. Four taps flow with liquid gold from breweries within an hour’s drive—like Bacchus Brewing’s Mosaic IPA, a tropical hop explosion, or their cult-favourite White Chocolate Raspberry Pilsner, a dessert in a glass.

Sip it alongside bar snacks or bring your own feast (yes, even a casserole—this is Sandgate, after all).

Owners Chris and Abby built this place as a haven. No pokies, no sports screens—just craft beer, conscious wines, and the kind of nights where you lose track of time.

It’s why locals whisper about it like a secret, and why city folk trek 35 minutes north to join the chorus.

Cardigan Bar

📍 198 Seymour St, Sandgate

📞 0414 961 245

🌐 cardiganbar.com.au