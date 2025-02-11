Caitlin Ella’s new EP ‘Tears On Paper Pt.1’ is out now

20–year–old singer–songwriter Caitlin Ella has her debut EP ‘Tears On Paper Pt.1’ out now on streaming services

Rising artist Caitlin Ella has just released her debut EP, ‘Tears On Paper Pt.1’, marking the beginning of a busy year ahead.

Caitlin’s music is a vulnerable blend of passion for all things music.

She brings a unique classical artistry, having been trained in both the harp and violin from a young age.

She’s also developed a unique expression for euphoric complexity and emotivity, with her tracks encompassing that notion.

As a teenager, she began channeling her musical creativity, birthing her songwriting career from her bedroom floor.

This has blossomed, allowing her to expertly explore themes of love, loss, life, and self-discovery.

Her music is an elegant fusion of jazz and classic elements, with some heavy notes of soul and pop.

Through this blend, she forges a deeper connection with both her audience and her own artistry.

With each song the listener is wistfully swept away into a cathartic daydream experience of whimsy and wonder.

And her new EP ‘Tears On Paper Pt.1’ is no exception, being a soulful journey through the mind itself.

Caitlin holds true to her many influences, including the likes of Jorja Smith and Adele, both eerily similar to Caitlin’s new music.

She recently had two singles releases, with ‘Feel’ and ‘Enough’ both cementing her position as a fruitful upcoming artist.

This year however, the artist has bigger plans, with her debut EP release out now on Spotify or wherever you get your music.

This year however, the artist has bigger plans, with her debut EP release out now on Spotify or wherever you get your music.