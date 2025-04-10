Patti Smith’s ‘Bread of Angels’ drops on Robert Mapplethorpe’s Birthday

50 years later, Patti Smith’s fire still burns

Legendary artist Patti Smith has announced her new memoir, Bread of Angels, arriving November 4th—a date that holds deep personal significance, as it would have been the birthday of her late friend and muse, Robert Mapplethorpe.

Described as her “most intimate” work yet, the book traces Smith’s journey from her teenage years through her groundbreaking music career, including her relationships with Fred “Sonic” Smith (MC5) and Mapplethorpe, the creation of seminal albums like Horses and Easter, and her evolution as a poet and writer.

The memoir arrives alongside Smith’s 50th-anniversary tour for Horses, kicking off in Europe in October before hitting North America in November.

The tour includes two nights at New York’s Beacon Theatre, just weeks after Bread of Angels hits shelves.

Smith, recently honoured with a star-studded Carnegie Hall tribute (featuring Bruce Springsteen, Michael Stipe, and Flea), continues to cement her legacy as a punk poet, rock icon, and literary force.

Bread of Angels is now available for pre-order, promising a raw, lyrical exploration of love, loss, and artistic rebirth.